Intel’s 9th Gen. i5 processor can reach speeds up to 4.6GHz at new low of $164

Amazon is offering Intel’s 9th Generation i5-9600KF processor for $164.13 shipped. Normally fetching a full $200, today’s discount is the largest we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. Sporting six cores and six threads, this high-performance Intel processor comes fully unlocked and overclockable, with a base speed of 3.7GHz that can be boosted all the way up to 4.6GHz for high octane gaming and more. You won’t find integrated graphics here, so you’ll need a dedicated GPU to run it. But with all that firepower on board, including 128GB of RAM and a 9MB cache, this is a great option for anyone looking to supercharge their rig. Over 1,700 customers have left it with a 4.8/5 star rating. See more below.

If you’re rebuilding your current PC or starting from the ground up, it might be worth putting those savings towards Corsair’s highly-rated Vengeance C16 Memory Kit for $78. It’ll provide 16GB of onboard memory with near-universal compatibility and Corsair’s LPX heat spreader. With that extra cooling path, you can achieve your processor’s full overclocking potential, and keep your machine in better shape. Also rated 4.8/5 stars from over 65,000 gamers.

Alternatively, you can overhaul your setup in one fell swoop with these RTX 3070 gaming desktops and more from $620. While you won’t be able to mix and match parts like you would building your own rig, sometimes going with a reliable pre-built model can save you stress and money. And at the end of the day, you’ll wind up with a stellar new battlestation no matter what.

More on Intel’s i5-9600KF processor:

  • 6 Cores/ 6 Threads; Junction Temperature: 100°C
  • 3. 70 GHz up to 4. 60 GHz Max Turbo Frequency/ 9 MB Cache
  • Compatible only with Motherboards based on Intel 300 Series Chipsets
  • Discrete GPU – No Processor Graphics
  • Intel Optane Memory Supported
  • Max Memory Bandwidth = 41.6 GB/s. Max # of Memory Channels = 2. Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type) 128 GB

