This $2,100 RTX 3070 desktop upgrades your setup + RTX 2060 or GTX 1050 Ti PCs from $620

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the MEK HERO G1 Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $2,099.99 shipped. This is a $300 discount from its normal going rate, and is right in line with the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for a similar system. You’ll find more than enough power here to play just about any game at 1440p 120Hz. With 8GB of VRAM and support for NVIDIA DLSS, this desktop is the perfect gaming computer whether you’re upgrading or just getting started. Of course, this desktop also sports 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage and a secondary 1TB hard drive. Rated 5/5 stars and you can head below for more.

We’re also tracking a discount on the Skytech Gaming Desktop with 3.4GHz Ryzen 3/8GB/500GB/GTX 1050 Ti at $619.99 shipped. Down $110, today’s deal is one of the most budget-focused gaming PCs that we’ve tracked in months. Sure, you’re getting an entry-level Ryzen 3 and GTX 1050 Ti here, but in the end, it’s a fantastic entry to PC gaming without paying scalper pricing. Geared toward 1080p gaming, you’ll still find that this is plenty powerful enough for most titles you’d play. Plus, it’s expandable and upgradable as time goes on, making it a worthwhile investment all around. Ratings are thin here, but Skytech is well-rated overall.

Another discount that we found is from CLX Gaming with their Set Essential PC, featuring a 2.9GHz i5/16GB/1TB/480GB/RTX 2060 for $1,199 shipped. Coming in smack in the middle of the two desktops listed above, you’re saving $200 from its normal going rate. The RTX 2060 delivers the ability to play 1080p 120Hz in some titles while also packing NVIDIA’s DLSS feature and ray tracing abilities. Also, notably, this has a much newer 10th Generation i5 instead of a first generation Ryzen 3. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

After picking up a new gaming PC, give our handy guide a look for other ways to save. Most notable is the ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse at low of $69, which regularly goes for $85.

More on the MEK HERO G1 Gaming Desktop:

Ryzen 7 5000 Series 5800X (3.80 GHz)

Dual-Channel 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

1 TB HDD + 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Home 64-bit – Get a FREE upgrade to Windows 11

