Save up to $449 on cert. refurb iPhone 12 Pro/mini and 11 series handsets from $480

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished unlocked Apple iPhone 12 series devices on top of previous-generation iPhone 11 handsets. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining all of the price cuts is the iPhone 12 Pro 128GB for $939.99. Typically fetching $999, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the all-time low and a rare chance to score the most recent release at a discount.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form-factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Even with a new handset slated to be announced next month, now is a great opportunity to save ahead of time. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

You’ll also find that Woot is discounting a selection of other Apple handsets, including the the latest releases and previous-generation iPhone 11 models. You can check out everything right here, with as much as $449 in savings to be had starting at $479.99. But here’s a better breakdown of the inclusions in today’s sale:

We’ve now made it halfway through another week, and with it have come all of the best deals from the Apple world. Alongside all of the enticing discounts in today’s sale, you’ll find a collection of other notable markdowns ranging from M1 iPads to accessories and more.

iPhone 12 Pro features:

Meet the new iPhone 12 Pro. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

