ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S lets you finally start 3D printing at an Amazon low of $212.50 (Reg. $270)

ANYCUBIC Official Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Mega-S 3D Printer for $212.49 shipped. Down from $270, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 3D printer is ready to go out of the box and only needs eight screws and three cables to set up. The titan extruded delivers “precise extrusion for your 3D printing.” There’s a resume print function and sensor detection, allowing it to pick up where it left off should the power go out or something happen that interrupts it. You’ll find a print volume of 8.27 by 8.27 by 8.07 inches here, which is pretty large for a printer of this size. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend you grab some additional filament. This 1KG roll is available on Amazon for $25, making now a great time to buy some extra. It’s black in color and comes on a spool that’s easy to have your machine automatically unroll as it needs more.

Not sure where to get started when it comes to 3D printing? Simon has a handy guide where he shows what software to use, some beginner printing advice, and more. You can see all of Simon’s tips right here, so be sure to give that a look after picking up your new 3D printer in today’s lead deal.

More on the ANYCUBIC Mega-S 3D Printer:

WORKS OUT OF THE BOX: 3 steps to set up ANYCUBIC Mega S 3D printer with 8 screws and 3 cables for minutes, not only meets fast assembly needs for expert users but also friendly use to beginners. The rigid metal frame can minimize the shaking to improve the print quality.

UPGRADED EXTRUDER DESIGN: Titan extruder provides precise extrusion for your 3D printing with solid filament drive and overall mechanical design compatible with most filaments, greatly reducing the clogging risk and improving printing accuracy.

RESUME PRINT & SENSOR DETECTION: Mega S 3D Printer can resume printing after power outage or any other unexpected stoppage.One click to resume from the last recorded position when suffering power outages. And the sensor pauses prints and sets off an alarm when you run out of filament which greatly saves time and cost , printing volume reaches 8.27 x 8.27 x 8.07 inches.

