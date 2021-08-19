Stylish BISSELL MYair purifiers debut with USB, nightlights, and emit as low as 27dB of noise

Folks on the hunt for a bedroom-friendly air purifier now have two fresh solutions to pick from. The purifiers are both part of the BISSELL MyAir product family and are ready to keep up to 100 square feet of air visually free of “pollen, dust, pet dander, unwanted home odors, and volatile organic compounds.” This is made possible by a three-stage filtration system that “captures 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles and smaller.” Air purification isn’t where the feature set stops, however, with one model wielding an integrated USB port for charging a smartphone or an entirely different gadget overnight. Continue reading to learn more.

BISSELL MYair purifiers headlined by USB and integrated nightlight

With over 150 years spent in the home-cleaning product business, BISSELL’s latest release comes in the form of two stylish air purifiers. The design is very similar for both, with air being fed up through the bottom to then pass through a 3-in-1 HEPA, carbon, and pre-filter.

There are three fan speeds to choose from, the lowest of which emits a mere 27 decibels of noise. Both of the new BISSELL MYair units features a built-in nightlight with high and low settings along with the ability to select any brightness in between. The upgraded HUB unit wields a 2.4A USB-A port that could make it a great addition to your nightstand.

Pricing and availability

The base BISSELL MYair Air Purifier (3179A) kicks off at $99.99, while the upgraded HUB model (2905A) with USB clocks in at $119.99. Both units are in pre-order status right now and are slated to launch on October 1. A listing on BISSELL’s website for replacement HEPA and carbon filters has appeared, and it looks like they will cost $25.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

A quick look at Amazon’s best-selling air purifiers showcases just how boring many of these tend to look. This is surprising to me, seeing how these products often take up quite a bit of visual space. There are exceptions from Blueair and Coway, but both of the new BISSELL MYair units beat them on price.

An integrated nightlight is a nice addition that not all air purifiers have, but the real standout is the built-in USB port on the HUB model. While it doesn’t skimp in terms of power with a 2.4A port, USB-A is used instead of Type-C, and that’s unfortunate. It would be great to see several outputs or just one USB-C port that’s powerful enough to at least trickle charge a laptop, but we’ll leave that to a tech company instead of BISSELL.

