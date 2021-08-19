Dell’s new video conferencing monitor has a pop-up camera + USB-C portable display, more

-
NewsDell

Dell today announced several new monitors to upgrade your productivity setup. To start, there’s an all-new 14-inch portable monitor powered by USB-C and delivers 1080p quality for your on-the-go workflow. Alongside that, Dell is also launching two video conferencing monitors that have built-in pop-up cameras, noise-cancelling microphones, and speakers. Plus, you won’t want to miss the USB-C desktop monitors that are also on the way for a single-cable solution at your desk. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what Dell is bringing to the table soon.

Dell’s new 14-inch USB-C portable monitor “takes convenience with you”

If you’re someone who’s frequently on the go, then having a portable monitor will be crucial to your workflow. I have a few myself, and it’s hard to work away from home without them, as I’m just used to having multiple displays at my home desk.

Dell’s new 14-inch portable monitor packs a 1080p resolution and the ability to be run over a single USB-C cable. It weighs less than a pound and a half and measures less than a quarter-inch thick at the thinnest spot. With IPS technology, you’ll enjoy the ability to view it from various angles, and it reaches up to 300 nits in brightness.

Dell’s 14-inch portable USB-C monitor will retail for $349.99 and will be available starting August 31.

Enjoy a pop-up camera with Dell’s new video conferencing monitors

If you’re constantly in video calls at work, then having a pop-up camera will be a must once you find out it exists. Gone are the days of adding on a secondary USB webcam to your setup now that monitors have 5MP IR pop-up cameras built-in. You read that right — it’s also IR on top of being a 5MP webcam, so you can use it for Windows Hello login. Once you’re signed in or off a call, the camera retracts into the display for a compact and sleek design all around.

When it comes to resolutions, both 1080p and 1440p are available based on IPS technology with a 99% sRGB coverage. For ports, you’ll find USB-C with up to 65W of Power Delivery charging, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.2.

Dell’s 24-inch 1080p Video Conferencing Monitor will cost $439.99 and is slated to ship on September 7, while the 27-inch 1440p version will run $599.99 and has the same availability date.

4K clarity + 65W USB-C charging makes Dell’s latest monitors stand out from the crowd

In addition to the USB-C portable and video conferencing monitors talked about above, Dell today also announced two more USB-C monitors that each pack 65W charging. The first one delivers a 27-inch 4K panel to your workspace with IPS technology and a 99% sRGB color gamut coverage. The height-adjustable stand also allows you to tilt, swivel, and pivot the display, so it’s in the exact right place. Alongside the 27-inch 4K panel, you’ll also be able to opt for a 27-inch 1440p model if you don’t need quite that high of a resolution.

Dell’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor will retail for $619.99 and the 1440p version $499.99 and are available starting today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Dell

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LEGO expands seasonal lineup with two new Christmas cre...
Enso Rings x Star Wars collaboration features 6 new sty...
Microsoft intros new wired Xbox Stereo Headset with ear...
Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review: They nailed comfort a...
LEGO Ideas Home Alone set slated to launch in November ...
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join th...
Anker launches new PowerWave Sense charging stand with ...
Lightweight jackets for men this fall under $50: Amazon...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

Learn More

Two new 38- and 34-inch curved LG UltraWide monitors arrive with 96W USB-C, more

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence, SUBURBIA, Galaxy Trader, more

FREE+ Learn More

LEGO expands seasonal lineup with two new Christmas creations

Reg. $220+

Bring Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel on your next adventure at $162 (Save 22%)

$162 Learn More
Reg. $6/mo

Stream three months of EPIX and watch your favorite movies for just $1 per month

$1/mo Learn More
Reg. $60

HyperX’s Wireless ChargePlay Clutch Controller Grips for iPhone/Android drops to $38 (Reg. $60)

$38 Learn More