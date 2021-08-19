Dell’s new video conferencing monitor has a pop-up camera + USB-C portable display, more

Dell today announced several new monitors to upgrade your productivity setup. To start, there’s an all-new 14-inch portable monitor powered by USB-C and delivers 1080p quality for your on-the-go workflow. Alongside that, Dell is also launching two video conferencing monitors that have built-in pop-up cameras, noise-cancelling microphones, and speakers. Plus, you won’t want to miss the USB-C desktop monitors that are also on the way for a single-cable solution at your desk. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what Dell is bringing to the table soon.

Dell’s new 14-inch USB-C portable monitor “takes convenience with you”

If you’re someone who’s frequently on the go, then having a portable monitor will be crucial to your workflow. I have a few myself, and it’s hard to work away from home without them, as I’m just used to having multiple displays at my home desk.

Dell’s new 14-inch portable monitor packs a 1080p resolution and the ability to be run over a single USB-C cable. It weighs less than a pound and a half and measures less than a quarter-inch thick at the thinnest spot. With IPS technology, you’ll enjoy the ability to view it from various angles, and it reaches up to 300 nits in brightness.

Dell’s 14-inch portable USB-C monitor will retail for $349.99 and will be available starting August 31.

Enjoy a pop-up camera with Dell’s new video conferencing monitors

If you’re constantly in video calls at work, then having a pop-up camera will be a must once you find out it exists. Gone are the days of adding on a secondary USB webcam to your setup now that monitors have 5MP IR pop-up cameras built-in. You read that right — it’s also IR on top of being a 5MP webcam, so you can use it for Windows Hello login. Once you’re signed in or off a call, the camera retracts into the display for a compact and sleek design all around.

When it comes to resolutions, both 1080p and 1440p are available based on IPS technology with a 99% sRGB coverage. For ports, you’ll find USB-C with up to 65W of Power Delivery charging, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.2.

Dell’s 24-inch 1080p Video Conferencing Monitor will cost $439.99 and is slated to ship on September 7, while the 27-inch 1440p version will run $599.99 and has the same availability date.

4K clarity + 65W USB-C charging makes Dell’s latest monitors stand out from the crowd

In addition to the USB-C portable and video conferencing monitors talked about above, Dell today also announced two more USB-C monitors that each pack 65W charging. The first one delivers a 27-inch 4K panel to your workspace with IPS technology and a 99% sRGB color gamut coverage. The height-adjustable stand also allows you to tilt, swivel, and pivot the display, so it’s in the exact right place. Alongside the 27-inch 4K panel, you’ll also be able to opt for a 27-inch 1440p model if you don’t need quite that high of a resolution.

Dell’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor will retail for $619.99 and the 1440p version $499.99 and are available starting today.

