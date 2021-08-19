Greenworks’ 24V brushless circular saw falls to new all-time low at $60 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless 7.25-inch Circular Saw Tool-only for $59.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $100 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for an easy way to expand your woodworking ability while utilizing a battery that you already have in the garage, this is it. Functioning on both the Greenworks 24V and 48V (2x24V) battery platforms (not included), this tool is compatible with over 50 indoor and outdoor tools from the company. It has a maximum cutting depth at 1-11/16-inch at a 45-degree angle and 2-1/2–inch at 0-degrees. Greenworks also provides a three year warranty to give you peace of mind while using this tool. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings, pick up a spare saw blade for $13 at Amazon. Freud makes some of the best consumer-grade saw blades for woodworking, and this specific one features a 40-tooth ATB design, which is great for various tasks, including finishing, ripping, and even cross-cutting.

If you’re not in the Greenworks ecosystem yet, consider RYOBI’s alternative. RIght now, you can save up to $400 on RYOBI gear at Home Depot, though the deals end at midnight. Blair has you covered with the best ways to save, including the massive 42-inch riding mower that’s fully battery-powered at $400 off.

More on the Greenworks Circular Saw:

  • Max Cutting Depth 1-11/16‘’ (45°), 2-1/2‘’ (0°) . convienent built-in LED illuminates the cutline, eliminating shadows for a clear cut.
  • Brushless motor delivers up to 40% faster cutting. High speed motor (4,500 RPM) with 24-tooth carbide-tipped blade provides fast, clean cuts.
  • Ergonomic design for two-handed operation ensures you have a comfortable and balanced grip.

