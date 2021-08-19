Home Depot launches up to $400 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is closing out the summer with a new up to $400 off sale on electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and there’s also no-cost in-store pickup available for those looking to make the most of the summer and get their new gear as soon as possible. Amongst all of the discounts, an easy standout is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower for $3,599. Down from $3,999, you’re looking at the full $400 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Equipped with a 42-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery, allowing you to tackle around 2.5-acres of lawn. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine while still enjoying the perks of a ride-on mower. So even if there’s not too many more weeks of summer lawn care to tackle, this discount will have you ready for all of next year’s chores. Over 350 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more for all of our other top picks.

Throughout the rest of the sale, there’s also a collection of other ways to close out summer by finally ditching gas and oil in your lawn care routine. Check out everything right here, or peruse more of our top picks below:

Then once your outdoor tool kit has been refreshed, head on over to our Green Deals guide for all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly discounts. So far, we’ve spotted Panasonic’s eneloop charger and battery kit on sale for an Amazon low of $26 alongside our ongoing exclusive Greenworks 21-inch electric mower sale at $345.

RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

