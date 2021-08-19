Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Digital HD7 Outdoor 65-Mile Range HDTV Antenna for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Monoprice direct. Normally $20 or more at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the third-best price overall. If you’re tired of paying for cable or streaming services, this antenna is a great way to do just that. It features a Monoprice lifetime warranty on all cables, rotates 360 degrees, and is both water- and rust-proof alongside being UV resistant. All of this combines to make a solid antenna that’s made to go outdoor alongside an external amplifier to help enhance weak signals for a solid experience overall. Be sure to swing by AntennaWeb for a report on which channels are accessible near you. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save some cash when stepping things down to a 35-mile indoor OTA antenna. This model is similar to the one above, just with less range and made to go indoors, though it might be a bit easier to install. But, at $9, it does come in at around $6 below today’s deal, which might be worth the trade-offs here.

Don’t forget that the Roku Streambar is on sale for $99 right now, delivering a solid upgrade to your TV thanks to its improved audio quality and AirPlay 2 compatibility. This is a $31 discount and is a great way to get 4K HDR content to your home theater setup without worrying about complicated contraptions or a ton of cables, since it’s an all-in-one kit.

Monoprice 65-Mile Outdoor Antenna features:

This antenna has a maximum range of up to 65 miles, is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant, making it ideal for outdoor installations. It can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing for both horizontal and vertical orientations. The package includes hardware for mounting the antenna to a pole or rail.

