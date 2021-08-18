Roku Streambar upgrades your TV with improved audio and AirPlay 2 at $99 (Save $31)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streambar for $99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $130, today’s offer amounts to $31 in savings while beating our previous Prime Day mention by $1 in order to come within $2 of the all-time low. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

If the audio on your TV isn’t quite as important as just upgrading its streaming features, going with the Roku Ultra at $90 is a great alternative to the lead deal. You’ll still be able to take advantage of all the functionality noted above like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, just without the 2-in-1 design. Plus, over 13,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

But for those who are looking to upgrade their TV with another streaming media player experience, there are some other discounts this week worth a look. A rare markdown has delivered the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick with Android TV at $130 alongside a collection of Amazon’s Fire TV offerings from $20.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound.

