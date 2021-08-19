MSI’s Modern 14 Laptop sports Thunderbolt 4 and 1TB of storage at $169 off (New low)

Amazon is offering MSI’s Modern 14 Professional Laptop i5/8GB/1TB for $781.33 shipped. Originally going for $1,100, this was down to $950 just one week ago, with today’s $169 drop marking a new all-time low for this model. As one of MSI’s latest and greatest professional laptops, the Modern 14 touts an 11th generation i5 Intel processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 integrated graphics. That’s complemented by a 14-inch IPS display and some impressive I/O including 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, microSD, and USB 3.2 ports. And with processing speeds up to 4.2GHz, this laptop can take on just about anything you can throw at it, including dings and drops thanks to the military-grade durability. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars.

It might be smart to put some of those savings towards protecting your laptop with this highly-rated case for $18. Sporting a thick, shockproof interior, the rounded corners will help protect your laptop from where it’s most sensitive to fractures while the plush fabric keeps it scratch-free while traveling. Over 12,000 customers have left it with a 4.8/5 star rating.

Although if you’re more of an Apple fan, nothing says back-to-school savings like $199 off the latest MacBook Air. It’s powered by Apple’s powerful M1 chip with a 13-inch Retina display and 256GB of storage. Plus, you can feel secure about getting your online assignments in on time thanks to the upgraded Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

MSI Modern 14 Laptop features:

Cultivate your creativity whenever inspiration hits with the MSI Modern 14, a portable laptop equipped with swift Intel processor, brilliant display, and long battery life. Its lightweight aluminum body features Onyx Black finish to perfectly match your style and is ready to adventure with you thanks to the military-grade durability.

