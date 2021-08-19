Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is now up to $199 off ahead of the fall semester

Amazon now offers the the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899 shipped. Students can drop the price down to $799.99 at Best Buy, so long as you’re signed up for its education program (which is entirely free to do so for all). Just be sure to clip the on-page Student Deal, as well. Typically fetching $999, you’re looking at as much as $199 in savings and a match of the second-best price to date. While we have seen it go for less once in the past, this is a great chance to score a notable discount ahead of the fall semester starting in the next week or so.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air arrives with a fittingly lightweight design that’s perfect for touting to and from class, or just use around the house. While the new M1 chip is the star of the show, there’s also a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with a fan-less build, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Though if you’re rocking an iPad Pro and would rather turn that into more of a typing machine, we’re still tracking a notable $78 discount Apple’s 12.9-inch Smart Keyboard Folio. Having dropped for the first time this year, it is now down to $121 at Amazon alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

