BLUETTI intros new expandable flagship power station with modular battery system

Today we are taking a look at the new BLUETTI power stations. The BLUETTI AC200 model launched around this time last year after garnering more than $6.7M in crowdfunding support and now the company is ready to unveil the next-generation with a pair of new models and a modular battery system. Head below for a closer look at the new BLUETTI AC200 MAX and AC300.

New BLUETTI power stations – AC200 MAX and AC300

For the first time ever, BLUETTI is launching four new products in its power delivery system lineup consisting of the aforementioned AC200 MAX and AC300 power stations alongside a pair of battery modules to run them known as BLUETTI B230 and BLUETTI B300. This modular battery system allows users to replace the batteries down the line if needs be all while making the system a little bit lighter and easy to lug around:

Whether it is up the stairs to your bedroom, or outside to your van, you will be protecting your back from heavy lifting by being able to carry your modular BLUETTI system, module by module, instead of everything at once.

BLUETTI AC300 power station

Described as a “huge leap forward,” the new AC300 power station has arrived as the modular 3kW flagship model. Under the hood, you’re looking at a 3,000W pure sine wave inverter and an MPPT controller that “can support up to a staggering 2,400W of solar charging.” However, the unit can also house up to four of the aforementioned battery units “for a whopping total of 12.3kWh of capacity.” Users can optionally choose to take that even further with BLUETTI’s Fusion Box Pro that allows you to connect two AC300s for “up to 6,000W of continuous power, 24.6kWh capacity in total, and 10.4kW of groundbreaking solar input capability.”

This setup can be an emergency power center and run your home essentials for over a week, or with enough solar panels, you can even run your entire whole house, off-grid… indefinitely.

The BLUETTI AC300 power station boasts six AC outlets, a pair of 5V USB-A ports alongside two 18W USB-A jacks, 100W USB-C, Super DC, a pair of 15W wireless charging pads, and more.

Pre-orders are beginning in September 2021 with a debut offer at $2,899 (includes the AC300 power station and one BLUETTI B300 battery module), down form the $3699 MSRP for the same bundle.

BLUETTI AC200 MAX Power Station

Next up, we are looking at the BLUETTI AC200 MAX — the next generation version of the AC200P. And while it might look quite similar, “there have been many changes and improvements that make the AC200 MAX an attractive solar generator in its own right.”

The AC200 MAX features higher continuous output power at 2,200W from the pure sine wave inverter, an upgraded MPPT controller that can now handle up to 900W of solar input, and a built-in 30A NEMA TT-30 outlet “designed especially for the RV crowds.” From there you’ll find a new 100W PD3.0 USB-C port, smartphone control via the companion app over Bluetooth, and the expandable battery packs.

The AC200 MAX supports up to two additional battery packs, using either the BLUETTI B230 or B300. With two BLUETTI B300 you can easily expand your AC200 MAX to a massive 8192Wh of capacity to run all of your essential needs at home or on-the-go for hours, days, or even more than a week!

The BLUETTI AC200 MAX will go up for pre-order in late August with a three week delivery window — no crowdfunding needed this time around. It carries a $2,099 list price but will go up for pre-order at $1,699.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!