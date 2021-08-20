Bodum’s Ottoni electric kettle brings a flash of style to your kitchen at a low of $43

-
AmazonHome GoodsBodum
Reg. $57 $43

Amazon is offering the Bodum Ottoni Electric Kettle for $42.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $57, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $1. This unique kettle holds 34-ounces of water, which is enough to brew multiple cups of coffee at one time. Thanks to a stainless steel interior, it heats water quickly, evenly, and safely once you flip the switch. It’s got a compact form factor, as well, meaning it’s great for smaller areas like dorms or apartments as well as normal houses. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Offering a completely different design, the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle features a slightly smaller 27-ounce capacity. But, given that it costs just $27, and not $43, this could be a good addition to your coffee brewing setup on a tighter budget while still bringing the same name brand to your kitchen setup.

Don’t forget that Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster ovens are on sale from $70. These function as convection ovens, toasters, rotisseries, and many other kitchen gadgets, ensuring that you’ll make them a central part of any meal.

More on the Bodum Ottoni Electric Water Kettle:

Set the style to boiling point with the OTTONI electric water kettle. Designed to resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model, this electric tea kettle deserves pride of place in your kitchen. With its durable stainless steel construction, pull-off lid, comfortable handle, and light indicator, the OTTONI is as practical as it is eye-catching. Whether you want a soothing afternoon tea or coffee to kick-start your morning, this stylish appliance will deliver the perfect brew, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bodum

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

NEEWER’s highly-rated adjustable suspension boom ...
Go green and stay clean with this #1 best-selling micro...
Install a Waste King Garbage Disposal from $81 with no ...
The industrial, yet modern Novogratz Bushwick King Bed ...
Grab 12 of Amazon’s Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cl...
Monoprice’s ANC wireless headphones are up to 65%...
Deco Chef’s outdoor pizza oven heats to 950F for ...
Amazfit Smart Zenbuds with sleep/health tracking, 56-hr...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $14

NEEWER’s highly-rated adjustable suspension boom arm falls to under $6 at Amazon

Under $6 Learn More
Save 30%

Go green and stay clean with this #1 best-selling microfiber mop for $28 shipped (30% off)

$28 Learn More

LEGO officially debuts four upcoming Marvel Eternals sets with all-new minifigures

Reg. $100+

Install a Waste King Garbage Disposal from $81 with no electrician needed (Amazon 2021 low)

From $81 Learn More
Upgrade today

The industrial, yet modern Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame awaits at $195.50 (Reg. $230)

$195.50 Learn More
50% off

PlayStation Plus subs up to 50% off: $30 for new members or under $40 for existing (Reg. $60)

$30+ Learn More
21% off

Grab 12 of Amazon’s Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for about $1 each (21% off)

Under $13 Learn More
65% off

Monoprice’s ANC wireless headphones are up to 65% off at new lows from $23

$23 Learn More