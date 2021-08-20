Bodum’s Ottoni electric kettle brings a flash of style to your kitchen at a low of $43

Amazon is offering the Bodum Ottoni Electric Kettle for $42.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $57, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $1. This unique kettle holds 34-ounces of water, which is enough to brew multiple cups of coffee at one time. Thanks to a stainless steel interior, it heats water quickly, evenly, and safely once you flip the switch. It’s got a compact form factor, as well, meaning it’s great for smaller areas like dorms or apartments as well as normal houses. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Offering a completely different design, the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle features a slightly smaller 27-ounce capacity. But, given that it costs just $27, and not $43, this could be a good addition to your coffee brewing setup on a tighter budget while still bringing the same name brand to your kitchen setup.

Don’t forget that Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster ovens are on sale from $70. These function as convection ovens, toasters, rotisseries, and many other kitchen gadgets, ensuring that you’ll make them a central part of any meal.

More on the Bodum Ottoni Electric Water Kettle:

Set the style to boiling point with the OTTONI electric water kettle. Designed to resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model, this electric tea kettle deserves pride of place in your kitchen. With its durable stainless steel construction, pull-off lid, comfortable handle, and light indicator, the OTTONI is as practical as it is eye-catching. Whether you want a soothing afternoon tea or coffee to kick-start your morning, this stylish appliance will deliver the perfect brew, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!