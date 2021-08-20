Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster ovens are on sale from $70

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
$100 off $150

Amazon is offering the Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $149.99 shipped. That’s just $0.05 above its all-time low and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked to date, considering it normally goes for $250 at Amazon. This 10-in-1 kitchen appliance helps slim down what’s on your counter by delivering the ability to air fry, broil, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, reheat, roast, toast, warm, and convection cook. Thanks to EvenCrisp technology, it can provide “all the crunch and tenderness of deep frying with 95% less oil.” Plus, the adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450F and there are five customizable toasting levels available, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the toasting or rotisserie functions from today’s lead deal, consider picking up the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer instead. It’s available on Amazon for $69.95 from its normal $90 going rate. Offering six functions in one, this model can handle air frying, broiling, roasting, dehydrating, and even baking or reheating. This is a great option overall if you just really want something that air frys instead of toasts. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget that Omega’s home cold press juicer is currently down to just $80 from its regular $150 going rate. That’s nearly 50% off and matches our last mention that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to enjoy a fresh cup of juice in the morning, so be sure to consider grabbing it and adding it to your kitchen routine.

More on the Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

  • 10-in-1 Kitchen Appliances: air fryer, broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer, convection oven
  • EvenCrisp Technology: provides all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil
  • Golden Quartz Technology: delivers fast and even cooking performance
  • Rotisserie: cook perfect self-basted meals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Rid your space of mold and mildew, Insignia’s hig...
Monoprice takes up to 30% off highly-rated electric sta...
This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and d...
Amazon outfits your DIY setup with as much as 25% off t...
A 70% off coupon reduces RENPHO’s 1,068-sq. ft Sm...
4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit,...
Apple’s H1 chip highlights Powerbeats Pro on sale...
Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro for prev-gen. iPad Pro ...
Show More Comments

Related

From $150

Monoprice takes up to 30% off highly-rated electric standing desks and frames from $150

30% off Learn More
33% off

This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and desulfator just hit $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
95% off

Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Architectural Digest, GQ, Bon Appetit, much more

Under $5 Learn More
Expand your library

VUDU discounts nearly 200 HD and 4K movies to just $5 each this weekend

$5 each Learn More
Save 25%

Amazon outfits your DIY setup with as much as 25% off tools and more from $8

From $8 Learn More
70% off

A 70% off coupon reduces RENPHO’s 1,068-sq. ft Smart Air Purifier to $42 shipped (Reg. $140)

$42 Learn More
$900 off

4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit, The Frame $300 off, more

$580+ Learn More
60% off

Kate Spade offers new markdowns during its End of Season Sale: Handbags, more

from $30 Learn More