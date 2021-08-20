Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster ovens are on sale from $70

Amazon is offering the Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $149.99 shipped. That’s just $0.05 above its all-time low and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked to date, considering it normally goes for $250 at Amazon. This 10-in-1 kitchen appliance helps slim down what’s on your counter by delivering the ability to air fry, broil, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, reheat, roast, toast, warm, and convection cook. Thanks to EvenCrisp technology, it can provide “all the crunch and tenderness of deep frying with 95% less oil.” Plus, the adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450F and there are five customizable toasting levels available, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the toasting or rotisserie functions from today’s lead deal, consider picking up the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer instead. It’s available on Amazon for $69.95 from its normal $90 going rate. Offering six functions in one, this model can handle air frying, broiling, roasting, dehydrating, and even baking or reheating. This is a great option overall if you just really want something that air frys instead of toasts. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget that Omega’s home cold press juicer is currently down to just $80 from its regular $150 going rate. That’s nearly 50% off and matches our last mention that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to enjoy a fresh cup of juice in the morning, so be sure to consider grabbing it and adding it to your kitchen routine.

More on the Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

10-in-1 Kitchen Appliances: air fryer, broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer, convection oven

EvenCrisp Technology: provides all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil

Golden Quartz Technology: delivers fast and even cooking performance

Rotisserie: cook perfect self-basted meals

