Amazon's #1 best-selling DIY garden irrigation system at a 2021 low of $13.50 (Reg. $21)

AmazonHome Goods
2021 low $13.50

US Buy (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Flantor DIY Garden Irrigation System for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $21, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re looking for a simple way to water your entire garden at one time, this is it. After installing, you just have to turn on the faucet and it all gets watered evenly and without flooding. Every nozzle can be adjusted individually as different plants could require more or less water than others, as well. You won’t even have to dig or plumb anything here, making installation even easier. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this rotating lawn sprinkler is a great alternative. It’s just $8 on Amazon and makes it easier to water your entire lawn instead of just your garden. Just keep in mind this outputs as much water as you feed it and isn’t adjustable, so you can easily over-water certain areas.

While you’re working on your garden, use Gorilla Carts’ poly dump cart to tote around dirt and other necessities. It’s on sale for $188 right now, which is down from its $270 normal going rate, making now a great time to buy. Also, be sure to swing by our DIY tools guide for other ways to save on gear that’ll help you with other outdoor activities.

More on the Flantor DIY Garden Irrigation System:

  • Water all your plants at one time. After installing Flantor Watering Equipment, all you need to do is turn on the tap when you need.
  • Water your plants every day automatically (need a timer NOT INCLUDED) when you are on a business trip or during your travel.
  • Save you from bothering your neighbors to help you take care of your plants when you are away.

