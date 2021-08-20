Go green and stay clean with this #1 best-selling microfiber mop for $28 shipped (30% off)

USA Fulfilled (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Turbo Microfiber Floor Mop for $27.96 when you clip the on-page coupon and choose Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel after your first order to avoid monthly deliveries. Normally fetching $40, those two coupons knock 30% off and mark the second-lowest price of the year. Employing an 18-inch microfiber pad, this floor mop is ready to take on everything from kitchen tile to hardwood. I use a similar style mop at home, and it’s been a bit help with keeping my floors dirt-free, especially in the kitchen. Plus, all of the Turbo Mop pads are completely washing machine safe, so you can reuse them over and over rather than paying for new wipes with each use. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 14,000 customers. See more below.

Alternatively, it’s hard to go wrong with a classic Swiffer sweeper set for only $15. This is the model I use at home, and while it doesn’t offer the reusable microfiber pads that Turbo does, it’s considerably more affordable as a one-time purchase. The Swiffer set comes with one trusty sweeper, 14 dry mop pads, and 5 wet pads. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from over 39,000 Amazon shoppers.

Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to step up your cleaning game. We just saw a great deal on Amazon’s microfiber cleaning cloth 12-pack down to only $13. So once you’ve got your floors sparkly and fresh, you can make sure the rest of your home shines just as brightly, and at 21% off what you’d normally pay.

Turbo Microfiber Mop features:

Turbo mops are super lightweight so you’ll feel like you’re cleaning at “Turbo” speeds PLUS the premium microfiber pads trap and lock in all the messes so you don’t need to rewash the same spots over and over again! Our unique looped fibers are superior to traditional microfiber pads and work great when wet or when dry. Best of all the hinged design on the mop allows for not only quick wiping but they make scrubber tough messes a piece of cake!

