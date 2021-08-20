Grab 12 of Amazon’s Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for about $1 each (21% off)

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of its Amazon Basics Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $12.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer delivers 21% of savings and comes within $0.90 of the lowest price we have tracked. Easily clean a wide variety of surfaces and products with these ultra-absorbent microfiber wipes from Amazon. They are touted as ready to delicately scrub “car exteriors or interiors, electronics, eyeglasses, collectables, screens, and more.” Each cloth is plush, helping ensure it will not scratch whatever you’re wiping down. These can effectively clean with or without liquid cleaners. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take the effectiveness of cleaning even further when pairing today’s purchase with Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner. Buying a bottle of this will only set you back under $3 when clipping the on-page coupon. It promises to make cleaning surfaces “quick and easy” and is safe to use on floors, tile, countertops, walls, and more.

Take some of the work off your plate when shopping iRobot’s latest sale from $230. You can also cash in on this highly-rated 2A battery charger for $20, grab a mid-century modern sofa at $231.50, and more easily illuminate dark areas with two of EVEREADY’s Energi LED Flashlights at $6.50.

Amazon Basics Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cloths features:

12-pack of ultra-absorbent, non-abrasive microfiber cleaning cloths for wiping down painted or delicate surfaces such as car exteriors or interiors, electronics, eyeglasses, collectables, screens, and more

Ultra soft, extra plush construction will not scratch or damage finishes; grey fabric binding provides scuff-free results

Effectively cleans either dry or with liquid cleaners for streak-free results

