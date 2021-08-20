iRobot’s latest sale takes up to $500 off flagship Roomba vacuums, bundles, more from $230

-
AmazonHome GoodsiRobot
Save now From $230

iRobot is now discounting a selection of its latest Roomba smart robotic vacuums, taking as much as $500 off standalone offerings, bundles, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and Amazon is matching many of the discounts. Our top pick is the flagship Roomba s9+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal at $949.99. Also at Amazon for $1 less. Typically fetching $1,100, you’re looking at $150 in savings while dropping it to the second-best price to date and lowest in over four months. As the flagship offering from iRobot’s lineup of robotic vacuums, the Roomba S9+ delivers 3-stage cleaning system, 120-minute runtime, and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” There’s also smart mapping and Alexa control, as well as an included dirt disposal unit so you don’t have to empty the dustbin as often. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,700 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable iRobot vacuum deals:

Alongside all of the standalone offers, iRobot is also taking up to $500 off a selection of bundles to outfit your cleaning setup. Ranging from its latest robotic vacuums to handheld offerings to assist with smaller messes, there are some packages that will ensure your home is looking its best. You can shop everything right here for a closer look at the bundles and more.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

iRobot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Google Pixelbook Go aces the upcoming school year from ...
This adjustable dumbbell set declutters your workout ar...
Matebo HPT’s fixed-base 2.25HP router upgrades yo...
This 4K/60Hz switch turns one HDMI port into five: $20 ...
Rid your space of mold and mildew, Insignia’s hig...
Monoprice takes up to 30% off highly-rated electric sta...
This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and d...
Amazon outfits your DIY setup with as much as 25% off t...
Show More Comments

Related

$225 off

Roborock’s robo vacs and mops up to $225 off for today only, with deals from $310

$310+ Learn More

MSI Aegis RS 11 review: RTX 3080 + 11th Gen. i7 delivers an insane gaming experience

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: klocki, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Google Pixelbook Go aces the upcoming school year from $622 (Save up to $100)

From $622 Learn More
Reg. $160

This adjustable dumbbell set declutters your workout area for $120 (Save 25%, New low)

$120 Learn More
49% off

Matebo HPT’s fixed-base 2.25HP router upgrades your woodworking shop at $69

$69 Learn More

Pro studio recording brand KRK unleashes new content creator headphones from $99

29% off

This 4K/60Hz switch turns one HDMI port into five: $20 Prime shipped (Save 29%, Amazon low)

$20 Learn More