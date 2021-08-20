Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro for prev-gen. iPad Pro 12.9 hits Amazon low of $45 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Slim Folio Pro for 3rd Generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch at $44.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $130, today’s deal marks a new low for this model on Amazon. If Apple’s Magic Keyboard is a bit too expensive for your liking, then this could be a great alternative for you. The keys are backlit, large, and well-spaced according to Logitech, which helps increase your productivity when away from home. There’s space to both stow and charge your Apple Pencil, and thanks to Bluetooth Low Energy, it can last up to three months on a single charge if you use it an average of two hours a day. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Do you need a keyboard for your iPad, but have a different model or just want to save some more cash? Logitech’s Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard is a great option. It’s just $35 shipped at Amazon and offers a slim design and universal compatibility, making it a great investment.

However, if you’re looking for a keyboard that uses Apple’s Smart Connector, don’t forget that the official Smart Keyboard Folio is on sale for $121 right now. That’s a massive $78 discount and delivers a quality experience for typing on-the-go. Also, be sure to give our dedicated Apple guide a look for the best ways to save on iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and more.

More on the Logitech Slim Folio Pro:

  • Backlit keys – Type away, day or night. Backlit laptop-like keys let you achieve maximum productivity anywhere.
  • Large, well-spaced keys Stretched edge-to-edge and a full row of iOS shortcut keys.
  • Sturdy, lightweight case and smooth outer fabric – keep your iPad Pro 12. 9-inch (3rd Gen) safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills.
  • Secure magnetic latch – holds case securely closed to protect iPad screen while you’re on the go.

