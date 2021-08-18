Save $78 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $121

Amazon now offers the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $120.95 shipped. Typically fetching $199, you’re looking at $78 in savings as today’s offer slides down to make the first notable discount of the year and the second-best price to date that’s within $1 of the low. Elevating your iPad Pro to help tackle school work this fall semester and more, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers physical keys to upgrade your typing experience. Snapping magnetically to the back of your device, the case uses a built-in Smart Connector so you won’t have to worry about charging, as well as a folio design to keep things covered when not in use. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen. Not to mention, there’s a 4.8/5 star rating from over 3,100 customers.

But for those who are just in the market for a case that protects your iPad Pro and doesn’t necessarily deliver the same elevated typing experience, we’re tracking a series of 50% off discounts on Nomad’s collection of PU cases and folio covers. With prices starting at $35, our exclusive deals deliver one of the first discounts across the board and new all-time lows, as well.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air (4th generation) is a full-size keyboard when you need one, and provides elegant front and back protection when you don’t. With two convenient viewing angles and no charging or pairing required, it’s simple to just attach the keyboard and start typing.

