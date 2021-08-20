UGREEN intros 5 new accessories: 4K/60Hz USB-C hub, MagSafe-compatible stand, more

A whole host of new UGREEN Mac- and iPhone-friendly accessories are now up for grabs. The products range from a UGREEN MagSafe-compatible stand to this 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K/60Hz support. There are five new releases in total, most of which currently have a launch discount in the form of an on-page coupon. As usual, each offering features a sleek and premium design, making every item a nice addition to a desk, backpack, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

UGREEN MagSafe stand

Let’s kick things off with a new UGREEN MagSafe stand that is ready to be paired with Apple’s official charger. It features an aluminum build that’s paired with a highly adjustable arm and mount. When not in use it can be folded down to more easily fit inside your backpack.

It’s available for order right now and has a list price of $17.99. This is one of many that wield launch discount that comes in the form of an on-page coupon. Early adopters can clip it to take 10% off and reduce the price to $16.19 Prime shipped.

UGREEN Gravity Car Mount

The other smartphone-friendly release outside of its UGREEN MagSafe stand is what the company calls the Gravity Car Mount. While product details are largely blank at the time of this post, marketing photos paint a pretty clear picture of headlining features. It attaches to horizontal car vents and is said to lock your device firmly in place with a tight build that virtually eliminates noise, even on bumpy roads. Pricing is set at $35.99.

UGREEN Vertical Laptop Stand

Next up we’ve got the MacBook-friendly UGREEN Vertical Laptop Stand. Unsurprisingly, aluminum is used throughout, and a finger-adjustable screw along the side can be loosened and tightened to pave the way for width adjustments whenever your laptop size changes. UGREEN has listed this stand for $23.99, but an on-page 10% off coupon takes the cost down to $21.59.

UGREEN M.2 NVMe Enclosure

When it comes to M.2 NVMe enclosures, there are loads of options to pick from. Not all are created equal, and UGREEN sets this offering apart from some with USB-C 3.2 connectivity. It’s compatible with 2242/2260/2280 solid-state drives and boasts up to 20Gbps file transfer speeds. When it comes to cost, UGREEN has this unit priced at $59.99, but buyers can slash $5 off thanks to an on-page coupon, reducing their expense to $54.99.

UGREEN 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station

Last on this list is yet another USB-C hub. Unlike many competitors, the UGREEN 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station actually wields a 4K/60Hz HDMI port. That’s alongside micro/SD, dual USB-A, Ethernet, and a 100W pass-through USB-C port. Buyers will need to set aside $45.99 once the launch discount wears off, but until then, an on-page 7% off coupon reduces the cost to $42.77.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, there’s a lot to take in here. Each one of UGREEN’s new products looks quite promising. With a great track record of delivering reliable, well-made accessories, we have little to no reason to expect things will be any different here. Pricing is quite reasonable as well, with the UGREEN MagSafe stand and other accessories being fairly competitive.

