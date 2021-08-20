UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA enclosures are on sale from $11

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch Hard Drive/Solid-State Drive Enclosure for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code UGREENSD380 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves you 30% from its normal going rate and marks a return to the normal discounted price that we track for models like this. If you recently upgraded a laptop from an HDD to an SSD, then today’s lead deal is the perfect solution. It features a tool-less design so you can easily install and uninstall a drive from this closure, and you’ll find full 6Gb/s transfer rates that SATA is capable of, thanks to its 10Gb/s capabilities of USB 3.1 Gen 2. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking two additional USB-C storage enclosures from UGREEN. Firstly, there’s the USB-C M.2 SATA SSD Enclosure for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code UGREENSD380 at checkout. This is a saves of $5 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to work with compact M.2 SATA SSDs, this is a great way bring compact, fast, and ultra-portable storage.

However, the most versatile model on sale is USB-C M.2 NVMe + SATA SSD Enclosure for $27.19 shipped with the code UGREENSD339 at checkout. Down from $34, today’s deal is also among the best that we’ve tracked. This model delivers compatibility with both NVMe and SATA M.2 drives, which allows you to use both of the largest standards in the compact enclosure.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is currently up to $199 off. Delivering two USB-C ports on the side, it’s the best way to use the discounts above, as they’re all directly compatible. Plus, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic computer all around, delivering all-day battery life and ample performance overall.

More on the UGREEN USB-C SSD Enclosure:

UGREEN hard drive enclosure can easily connect a 2.5″ SATA SSD or HDD with your computer to expand storage, upgrade system, back up files, retrieve and recover data, and transfer data. This external hard drive enclosure protects the external hard drive from outside scratches and makes the hard drive portable for data store.

UGREEN hard drive reader supports 6Gbps max transfer speed and UASP accelerated transmission protocol, 70% Faster than traditional USB 3.0. The USB-C port is standard USB 3.1 Gen 2 which supports 10Gbps and (7+15)Pin SATA III supports max 6Gbps. 【USB-C to UAB-C Cable included】

Blue LED indicator lets you know the working status easily. Attached soft EVA foams inside protects your hard disks from shaking and scratches. The 3 minutes Auto Sleep Mode helps to extend the lifespan of your hard drives. Comes with detachable 50cm cable, it is quite flexible to connect and convenient to take along.

