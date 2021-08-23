Today only, take up to $500 off RTX 3070 + RTX 3080 Ryzen 5/7 desktops at Newegg

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,999.99 shipped. Down $300 from its list price, today’s discount is just $100 above our last Ryzen 7 + RTX 3070 mention, though that model used a previous-generation processor and not the latest 5800X. You’ll find more than enough power here to play just about any game at 1440p 120Hz. The EVGA RTX 3070 delivers 8GB of VRAM and support for NVIDIA DLSS, making this desktop the perfect gaming computer whether you’re upgrading or just getting started. Of course, you’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more discounts.

Also on sale today only, as part of Newegg’s ShellShocker Deals of the Day, is the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,499.99 shipped. That’s a $500 discount from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for an RTX 3080 desktop. While it comes with a Ryzen 5 vs a Ryzen 7, you’ll be upgrading to the RTX 3080, which is arguably more important than the processor when it comes to today’s games. Not sure what type of performance the RTX 3080 delivers? Our recent review of MSI’s desktop goes in-depth with real-world performance, but let’s just say it’s a fantastic 1440p ultra GPU. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t forget about Razer’s back to school sale that’s going on right now. There’s a plethora of discounts available here including gaming keyboards, mice, chairs, and more from $40. This is a great way to upgrade your gaming setup after picking up a new desktop, and we highly recommend giving the sale a look to see if something that you’ve been looking for is discounted.

A power-infused gaming rig fitted with the latest gaming hardware, so nothing will hold you back on the way to the top. And boasting a clean-designed case with tempered glass side panel, neat build, brilliant RGB both inside and outside, the Gladiator gaming PC gives a look as attractive as it is powerful.

