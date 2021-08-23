Razer back to school sale goes live with gaming keyboards, mice, chairs, more from $40

Amazon has now launched a new Razer back to school sale with a collection of PC gaming accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of ways to upgrade your battlestation, whether it’s for tackling work during the day and gaming at night or building out a streaming setup for the first time. There’s quite a collection of Razer’s gear included in the sale, ranging from keyboards, mice, and webcams, to accessories and other add-ons. Everything carries a 4+ star rating and you can find all of our top picks below.

Headlining is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $199.99. Down from $230, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts still at $30 off alongside one of the best discounts so far that comes within $5 of our previous mention.

Delivering one of Razer’s most capable battlestation upgrades, its BlackWidow V3 Pro arrives with a wireless design over Bluetooth or HyperSpeed connectivity that pairs with USB-C charging. But then as for the actual typing experience, you’ll find its Green Mechanical switches which are paired with Chroma RGB lighting and a metal top plate to deliver about as flagship of a gaming accessory as you’ll find. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable Razer PC gaming discounts:

Then be sure to go check out our review of the CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Headset. Delivering plenty of comfort alongside notable sound quality, we found them to be quite the compelling option in our recent hands-on coverage right here.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

