Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch with 20-day battery life hits $100, Galaxy Watch Active2 $140

-
Reg. $140 $100

Amazon is offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch for $99.99 shipped in various colors. Normally $140, today’s deal is a match of our last mention and comes within $15 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a 1.3-inch AMOLED color display that supports an always-on mode, you’ll be able to see the time, notifications, and more at any time. It can last up to 20 hours of continuous GPS usage or 20 days of life when using in standard mode. Plus, it pairs with either Android or iOS, allowing for a versatile experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,300 happy customers. Head below for more.

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with GPS 44mm at $139.99 shipped. With a list price of $300, you’ll find that it goes for $220 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Do keep in mind that we have seen it drop to $129 refurbished in the past. Delivering the ability to connect to your iPhone or Android, this smartwatch is a great choice for either ecosystem. It’ll track fitness metrics, including steps, calories, sleep, and more, plus it can now take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy Amazon shoppers.

Don’t forget that TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone is currently seeing its first discount to $161.50 at Amazon. That’s a drop of over $28 from its normal going rate, making now a great time to upgrade to this brand-new Android smartphone.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.
  • A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.
  • The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

