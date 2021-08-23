TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone sees first discount to $161.50 at Amazon

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked 20 SE 128GB Android Smartphone for $161.49 shipped. Typically fetching $190, you’re looking at a new all-time low with today’s offer taking over $28 off the going rate for the very first time. As one of TCL’s latest smartphones, the new 20 SE arrives out of the box with Android 11 support alongside two years of guaranteed updates. This budget-friendly handset is then centered around a 6.82-inch V-notch display with built-in selfie camera. Around back, you’re looking at a 48MP quad-sensor camera array that’s backed by 128GB of storage and all-day battery life. Over 125 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our coverage over at 9to5Google for a closer look.

Those who don’t mind going with the previous-generation version stand to score an even more affordable handset thanks to the TCL 10 SE that’s down to $160 at Amazon with the on-page coupon. This model ditches the larger screen and more ample storage, but arrives with a similar build and much of the same Android backing found above. Not to mention, a 4.4/5 star rating from over 345 customers.

While you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup, there are plenty of additional hardware price cuts in our Android guide to start the week. Most notably, you can save $50 on OnePlus 9 at $679 and then score a $30 discount on the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro

TCL 20 SE Android Smartphone features:

Featuring a 6.82″ expansive screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and dual speakers design, you can enjoy the thrill of cinematic viewing with the remarkable visual enhanced by NXTVISION and immersive sounds. And multitasking has never been so easy in floating window mode. Always view comfortably in any environment with TCL 20 SE Smartphone Eye Comfort Mode reduces harmful blue light for easy viewing.

