Fitbit Luxe sees first discount at Amazon to new low of $130 shipped

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $129.95 shipped in various colors. This is $20 off its normal going rate and marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked at Amazon since it was released back in April of this year. This smart fitness tracker doubles as a a “timeless accessory” thanks to its unique look and vibrant display. You’ll be able to get better sleep thanks its unique Sleep Score in the Fitbit app to help you know how good of a night’s rest you got. It also includes a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium to new and returning users, and there’s up to five days of battery life available depending on how heavily you use it. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

You’ll inevitably want to protect your new fitness tracker after picking it up. If that’s the case, then we recommend grabbing this 8-pack of RinoGear screen protectors for under $8 at Amazon. While not tempered glass, they’ll still provide plenty of protection for your Fitbit Lux’s display from scratches and the like.

Don’t forget to check out our fitness tracker guide which showcases all of the deals that we’re currently tracking. Just today we found the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch with 20-day battery life at $100 as well as the Galaxy Watch Active2 for $140, so be sure to give those a look.

  • See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display
  • Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app
  • Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes

