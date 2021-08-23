Fitness tracker finds: Garmin 45S GPS $150 (All-time low), Fitbit Charge 4 $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering Garmin’s Forerunner 45S GPS Smartwatch for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s $50 discount is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked just a few times before. Designed with runners in mind, this GPS-enabled smartwatch employs distance, pace, and intervals metrics to keep you on track towards that next 10K. That’s alongside all the usual fitness tracker features like 24/7 heart rate, step, and stress monitoring, as well as compatibility with Garmin Coach plans. These customizable training plans integrate advice from the pros and your own personal running metrics to help you perform at your best. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,300 customers.

Alternatively, the ever-popular Fitbit Charge 4 is down to $99.95 shipped if you’d rather go with something more modern. That’s down from the usual $130 fare, matching our previous mention and falling $1 from the all-time low. This one features a super sleek design and even more in-depth health metrics like calorie tracking, 20 unique exercise modes, and Active Zone Minutes which tracks your heart rate during your workout. That way, you can make the most of each mile or incorporate HIIT-style training into your routine. Over 60,000 customers have left this #1 best-seller with a 4.5/5 star rating.

But if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, you’ll have to check out the new Fitbit Luxe down to $130. With this, you’ll garner all the great features you see above, as well as a unique Sleep Score function plus 6-months of Fitbit premium. This is the very first discount we’ve tracked on this model, so if you’re serious about keeping fit even after the summer is long gone, it’s definitely worth a look.

When you lace up your shoes and get ready to run, make sure you have the right tool for the job. Forerunner 45S is the smaller-sized GPS running watch with all the running-related features you need in a sleek, lightweight smartwatch that you’ll want to wear all day and night.

