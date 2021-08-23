TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam works with both Alexa and Assistant for $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan and Tilt Smart Security Camera for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s 20% savings fall $2 under our previous mention, and $2.50 shy of the all-time low. Featuring support for both Alexa and Assistant, TP-Link’s latest Kasa cam comes packed with features for your smart home. It streams in 2K resolution with up to 30-feet of night vision, which you can access with your smartphone or compatible devices with a screen, like the Fire TV or Echo Show. From there, you can also pilot your eye in the sky as well. Other notable features include motion alerts and two-way audio. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,800 customers. Hit the jump for more.

To keep your home security footage safe and on tap whenever you need to review, we’d recommend throwing in this 64GB Samsung microSD card for $11. The Kasa Pan and Tilt camera can hold up to 256GB, but if you’re still trying out systems to see what’s best for you, this is a great place to start. Plus, it only rings up at $1 more than your savings, making it kind of a no-brainer add-on. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 178,000 Amazon shoppers.

But if you’re already an established Google fan, then this Nest Cam Indoor will fit perfectly into your smart home ecosystem. Like the Kasa camera, it brings two-way talk, motion detection, and full Assistant integration to the table. And right now you can try one out for yourself at a 2021 low of $90. Otherwise, our smart home guide is the place to check for all the latest and greatest for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and more.

Kasa Pan & Tilt 2K Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Capture more delicate details and vivid colors than 1080p with sharp and crisp 2K HD. Provides outstanding image quality even when you zoom in with more pixels. Receive instant alerts and live stream 2K HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. KC410S continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 256 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

