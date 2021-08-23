Google Nest Cam Indoor sees clearance sale to 2021 low of $90 (Save 31%)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the now previous-generation Nest Cam Indoor Camera for $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130 at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer is marking a new 2021 low on a single model. This is also $10 below the price on the upcoming version, making for some notable savings for those who don’t need the redesigned housing. Otherwise, you’re looking at much of the same overall package centered around Assistant control and 1080p recording. There’s also two-way talk alongside motion detection and a wired form-factor that’s ideal for everything from monitoring the goings on indoors or package deliveries and the like when pointed out a window. Over 10,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who are looking to save even more cash and don’t mind ditching the first-party Google seal of approval can opt for the Wyze Cam v3 instead. You’ll find much of the same Assistant integration, as well as Alexa support and similar 1080p recording here, but with a more affordable $36 price tag. So regardless of if you just want a single camera or even two, you can make out for less than the lead deal.

But if your Assistant setup could use a bit of flair to go alongside its newfound security prowess, we’re tracking a series of LIFX discounts today that are worth a look. Ranging from lightstrips to RGB bulbs and other gear that’s ready to add a pop of color to your space, pricing starts at $25 alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

Nest Cam Indoor features:

Sleek and compact, the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera can be positioned in your office or home for consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Watch, listen, and speak to whomever is in the room using the camera’s 130° wide-angle field of view and built-in speaker and microphone. Industry-leading security means that your video feed and information is well protected. Enable two-factor authentication and take your account protection to the next level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!