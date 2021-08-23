LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor nears all-time low at $97 off

Amazon currently offers the the 32-inch LG 1440p 165Hz PC Gaming Monitor (32GN650-B) at $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $397, you’re looking at $97 in savings and today’s offer comes within $7 of the all-time low. If you’re looking to give your gaming setup a visual upgrade, LG’s UltraGear monitor is a great choice. It packs a 32-inch 1440p display that has a 165Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync support. With dual HDMI ports, there’s also a DisplayPort input available depending on how you need to hook up your computer. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Step down in size a bit to save some cash. You’ll find that the ASUS TUF Gaming 24-inch 1080p 165Hz monitor is available for $220 right now at Amazon. While you’re losing out on eight inches of screen space, this still offers AMD FreeSync and a fast refresh rate for your high-end gaming setup.

Speaking of PC gaming, did you see that Newegg is offering up to $500 off RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 desktops? Pricing starts at $2,000 and you’ll find both Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors in tow, with both models featuring Zen 3 architecture. Whether you’re ready to take the dive into PC gaming for the first time or it’s time for an upgrade, these desktops are fantastic options all around.

LG 32-inch 1440p UltraGear Monitor features:

Pure, pro-level gaming. Play like a pro with LG’s 32″” UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Color intensity with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rates and AMD FeeSync to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless design with a tilt, height, and pivot adjustable stand.

