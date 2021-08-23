QNAP’s new AMD-powered NAS with 2.5GbE see first discounts starting at $662 (Up to $158 off)

Amazon is now discounting the new QNAP TS-473A-8G-US 4-Bay NAS to $662.15 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $779, you’re looking at the very first discount with today’s offer marking a new all-time low with $117 in savings. Having just launched earlier this year, the new QNAP TS-473A arrives as one of the brand’s first AMD Ryzen-powered NAS. This model in particular delivers four hard drive bays which delivers up to 72TB of overall storage. That’s on top of 8GB of RAM which can be upgraded to 64GB down the road and equally-future proof networking thanks to a pair of 2.5Gb Ethernet slots. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t going to cut it for your at-home server and storage needs, Amazon is also offering the very first discount on the new QNAP TS-873A-8G 8-Bay NAS. Clipping the on-page coupon will drop the usual $1,049 price tag down to $891.65. Marking a new all-time low just like the lead deal, you’re looking at $158 in savings. Arriving with eight hard drive bays, this even more capable model arrives with 8GB of RAM and a 2.2GHz AMD Ryzen processor complete with 144TB of overall storage. There’s also a pair of 2.5Gb Ethernet with support for link aggregation and USB-C to round out the package. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

Speaking of 2.5Gb Ethernet, today we saw a notable discount go live on the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem. Arriving with networking to match either of the discounted NAS above, you’ll find 2.5Gb Ethernet on top of support for Gigabit plans to upgrade your network. Down to $149, you’re also looking at a new all-time low, as well.

QNAP TS-473A-8G 4-Bay NAS features:

Quad-core AMD Ryzen V1000 series V1500B 2.2 GHz processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB). Dual M.2 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD slots enable cache acceleration or SSD storage pools for improved performance. Dual 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) ports accelerates file sharing across teams and devices or gaming storage applications. Multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (type-A & type-C) with up to 10Gb/s transfer speeds, allowing compatibility with newer, faster USB drives/expansion enclosures for transferring large media files

