ARRIS S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at low of $149 (Save 25%), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of ARRIS DOCSIS cable modems, Wi-Fi 6 routers, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $149. Marking a new all-time low, today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $21 while saving you a total of 25% from the usual $200 price tag. Upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 modem lets you ditch the rental unit, saving you $120 or more per year. Alongside support for up to 10Gb/s throughput with support for Gigabit service plans, this model is compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs. Though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. Other notable features include a 2.5Gb Ethernet port and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 625 customers. Head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $89. Down from $120, you’re looking at one of the best prices yet alongside 26% in savings. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 400Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.4/5 star rating attached here, as well.

Then go shop all of the other discounts in today’s ARRIS networking Gold Box for some other ways to upgrade your setup. Though you’ll definitely want to take a moment to peruse the different eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems that are on sale, and marked down to new all-time lows from $90.

ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem features:

Your multi-Gigabit home network will be ready with the SURFboard S33. A DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. With a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus an additional 1 Gbps Ethernet port it’s capable of combined download speeds up to 3.5 Gbps. The S33 is the fastest modem in the SURFboard lineup delivering the fastest speeds and the latest technology without the premium rental cost.

