Wacom $300 Intuos Pro drawing tablet has 8,192 pressure sensitive levels (2021 lows)

Amazon is offering the Wacom Intuos Pro Medium Digital Graphic Drawing Tablet for $299.95 shipped. Also available bundled with 10 Wacom Standard Nibs for $308.42 shipped. Down up to $82 from its normal going rate, today’s deal comes within $10 of the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. The main tablet is Wacom’s “finest creative pen tablet to date” that allows you to easily tackle hours of image editing, illustration, or design work. This slim tablet comes in Wacom’s most popular size that has an active area of 8.7- by 5.8-inches. There’s 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and a tilt-responsive pen is virtually lag-free. Plus, spending the extra $8 will give you 10 more pen nibs for when they eventually wear out. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Of course, if you don’t mind taking things down a notch, Wacom’s Intuos Drawing Tablet is available on Amazon for $80. Coming in at $220 below today’s lead deal, there are a few feature trade-offs in order to usher in the savings. Firstly, there’s only 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity instead of 8,192, and it delivers an active area 6- by 3.7-inches, which is smaller than today’s lead deal. However, if you don’t need the larger surface area or additional pressure sensitive levels, then this is a great alternative.

If you’re after an all-in-one device, then you’ll want to check out Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro while it’s at an all-time low of $125 off. Apple’s tablet is pressure-reactive, similar to the tablets above, though Apple doesn’t actually reveal how many levels of sensitivity it offers. However, it’s a great starting point for many if you’re just wanting to dip your feet in the world of graphic design and illustrations.

  • Wacom’s trusted professional Pro Pen 2 technology in a precision graphics tablet, optimized for hours of image editing, illustration or design work
  • The Pro Pen 2 features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response and virtually lag-free tracking for ultimate precision and control – and because it’s battery free it never needs charging
  • Speed your workflow with the multi-touch surface, programmable express keys, radial menus and pen side-switches; Customize your experience with pro pen slim or pro pen 3D (sold separately)

