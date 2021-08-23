Save $125 and score a new all-time low on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

B&H is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $674 shipped when checking out with PayPal. First, go sign into your PayPal account and navigate this landing page to find the B&H offer which will look like this. Once activated, go add the iPad Pro to your cart and checkout using PayPal, where the discount will be automatically applied. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the $125 in savings that’s $25 under our previous mention.

Bringing all of the power of M1 to its most portable form-factor yet, Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro arrives with Thunderbolt connectivity and a Liquid Retina display. Backed by all-day battery life, you’re also looking at mainstays in the iPadOS lineup these days like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With a new all-time low to be had, today’s lead deal gives you plenty of leftover cash in order to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

Otherwise, go give our Apple guide a look as we kickoff yet another new work week with all of the most notable markdowns. So far, we’re tracking a wide-ranging collection of official iPhone 12 series cases on sale, which cover your handset in different styles starting at $20.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

