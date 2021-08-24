Apple launches $8 or less back to school movie sale + this week’s $1 rental

-
AppleMedia
From $1 $8 or less

We’re officially into back to school sale and now that classes are set to begin any day now across the country, Apple is getting in on the savings with its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Quite fitting for being back in the classroom, you’ll find a series of flicks that center around heading back to school, or in the case of Ferris Bueller, getting out of it. With classics like The Breakfast Club and Dazed and Confused being joined by other movies that have left their mark on students like Superbad, Mean Girls, and School of Rock, everything is on sale for $8 or less. Not to mention, there’s also the latest $1 HD rental of the week available, as well. Head below for all of the detials.

Apple heads back to school with $8 movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $8 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Odds and Ends. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released documentary centered around the life of Bob Dylan.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Skip the power of M1 with Apple’s prev-gen. 11-in...
Save $95 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9...
Save $175 and score some of the best prices yet on Appl...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe c...
VUDU discounts nearly 200 HD and 4K movies to just $5 e...
Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro for prev-gen. iPad Pro ...
Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just...
Nomad’s AirTags cases are now buy three get one F...
Show More Comments

Related

$10 or less

Apple’s latest movie sale has action hits at $10 or less + this week’s $1 rental

From $1 Learn More
57% off

Up to 57% off Kwikset SmartCode locks and handles with deals from $13 today

From $13 Learn More
New low

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just launched last week and are already down to $110 (Save 27%)

$110 Learn More
Save 33%

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales are now up to 33% off starting at $17

$17 Learn More
$100 off

Save up to $100 on Sabrent’s 5,000MB/s internal M.2 NVMe SSDs, deals from $76.50

$76.5+ Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 shipped today (Reg. $100)

$60+ Learn More
All-time low

Save $80 on Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4

Save $80 Learn More
33% off

adidas Members Week Sale takes 33% off everything sitewide: NMD_R1, more

from $15 Learn More