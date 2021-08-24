Apple launches $8 or less back to school movie sale + this week’s $1 rental

We’re officially into back to school sale and now that classes are set to begin any day now across the country, Apple is getting in on the savings with its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Quite fitting for being back in the classroom, you’ll find a series of flicks that center around heading back to school, or in the case of Ferris Bueller, getting out of it. With classics like The Breakfast Club and Dazed and Confused being joined by other movies that have left their mark on students like Superbad, Mean Girls, and School of Rock, everything is on sale for $8 or less. Not to mention, there’s also the latest $1 HD rental of the week available, as well. Head below for all of the detials.

Apple heads back to school with $8 movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $8 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Odds and Ends. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released documentary centered around the life of Bob Dylan.

