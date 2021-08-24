ASUS 6Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 mesh gaming router packs dual 10Gb ports at a new all-time low of $100 off

-
Newegg
New low $360

Newegg is currently offering ASUS’ RT-AX89X Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $359.99 shipped when you apply the $20 off code AATST43 at checkout. This model is currently on backorder, but estimated to arrive today. Usually going for $450, though down to $380 on Amazon, that’s a solid $100 off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Boasting an impressive 6Gb/s connection over Wi-Fi 6, ASUS RT-AX89X gaming router also comes equipped with a 10Gb Ethernet port and 10Gb SFP+ slot. You’ll find eight beam-forming antennas here to ensure a steady connection, alongside AiMesh compatibility to extend your coverage even further. Ratings are a bit slim on Newegg, but over 2,700 Amazon customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. See more below.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? Check out TP-Link’s AX1800 router for $90. While it doesn’t boast the same lightning-fast speeds as our lead deal, 1.8Gb/s is still more than plenty for streaming, surfing, and enjoying most levels of online gaming. Plus, you can still upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 without breaking the bank and get some extra smart assistant leverage with onboard Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

Speaking of smart home support, did you see the new all-time low we’re tracking on Amazon’s eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 system? You can get up to 5,000-square feet of coverage with these handy little routers, as well as a Zigbee smart hub and Apple HomeKit support. Though if you’re still on the fence, just head over to our networking guide for all the latest and greatest router deals.

ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Upgrade your large home network speed by connecting the ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming Router to your broadband modem and devices. The RT-AX89X provides fast, stable, and secure wireless connections for online games, watching 4K streaming video, broadcasting live streams, and more. Featuring eight external antennas and 8 x 8 multi-user MIMO technology, this router is designed to deliver a total maximum throughput of 6,000 Mb/s across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

