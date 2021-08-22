eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows from $90 at up to 38% off

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems to new all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Router and two Range Extender package at $195. Typically fetching $279, that’s 30% off the going rate, $28 under our previous mention from Prime Day, and like all of the other systems on sale, a new all-time low. eero’s Wi-Fi 6 router lineup supports up to 500Mb/s speeds, with this package delivering 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports across its three nodes. Alongside a Zigbee hub and newfound HomeKit router integration, there’s also the much more recent addition of Thread support to round out the package. Over 4,990 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $90.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

If none of the mesh packages from eero seem like they will provide just the right level of coverage, we have another network upgrade worth considering instead. We recently took a hands-on look at the UniFi Dream Machine Pro in the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series, which will likely fit the bill for upgrading your home network with a capable centerpiece. You can read up on the pros of the router, what it was like to upgrade, and some final thoughts right here.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

