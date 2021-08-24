Dockers Semi-Annual Factory Event takes up to 75% off with deals from $15

Dockers Semi-Annual Factory Sale offers up to 75% off hundreds of styles with deals from just $15. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the Ultimate 9-inch Shorts that’s currently marked down to $20, which is $40 off the original rate. These shorts are great for everyday wear and pair nicely with button-down shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. This style is infused with stretch for added mobility and added comfort. Plus, the black coloring is very versatile as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Members Event that’s offering 33% off everything sitewide.

