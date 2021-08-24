iPhone 12 mini sees rare $300 discount ahead of next month’s keynote

Best Buy is currently discounting Apple’s iPhone 12 mini 64GB in several styles, taking $300 off when you activate on a carrier. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $429.99 on T-Mobile, you can bring the handset to a new line or upgrade an existing plan to lock-in the savings with the full cash savings available up front. Those looking to upgrade or join another carrier like AT&T or Verizon can lock-in the saving $300 discounts, though these will be applied over the course of your plan.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s latest smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

To go alongside your new iPhone 12 mini, we’re thankfully still seeing a collection of price cuts on official cases. Ranging from Apple’s MagSafe clear cases to silicone offerings and even leather styles, you’ll be able to save as much as 60% across the brand’s first-party covers. And with prices starting at $20, there’s a quite a few offerings to choose from.

Now that the new work week is underway, you’ll find a series of price cuts in our Apple guide. Alongside those aforementioned cases, a particular highlight falls to Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros which are up to $175 off thanks to this limited-time promotion.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

