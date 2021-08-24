DJI’s Mavic Air 2 plumets to new all-time lows from $570 (Refurb, Orig. up to $988)

The official DJI eBay storefront is offering its Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for $730.55 shipped with the code PICKCR5 at checkout in refurbished condition. Opt instead for the stand-alone Mavic Air 2 for $570 shipped with the same code. For comparison, it has a list price of up to $988 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked all-time. DJI’s Mavic Air 2 offers 4K video and 48MP photos with a bird’s eye view. You’ll have 34-minutes of flight time per charge, which is more than enough to capture tons of aerial footage. Plus, the 3-axis gimbal ensures your photos or videos are perfectly stable. The Fly More combo includes two extra batteries, charging dock, 6 sets of propellers and a nice case. Ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars you can learn more about this drone in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is still a great buy. At $399, you’ll score a compact drone, three total batteries, and much more. It only records in 2.7K, not 4K like today’s lead deal, and boasts 30-minutes of flight time. You won’t need to get a pilot’s license and can take the 249 gram drone on planes.

Use Amazon’s Fire HD 10 as your new drone’s screen and see exactly where you’re flying. When I used to have a Mavic Pro, I used an iPad mini as my display and it was a delight to use, thanks to its large screen when compared to a smartphone. Right now Amazon’s latest is on sale for as low as $170, making today a great time to pick one up.

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results. All your footage can be saved to 8GB of internal storage and on optional SD cards up to 256GB in size.

