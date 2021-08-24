Amazon takes $100 off all-new Fire HD 10 tablet bundles with Microsoft 365, more from $170

Amazon is now offering its all-new 32GB Fire HD 10 tablet productivity bundle starting from $169.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going $270 rate and a new all-time low. You’ll also find $100 markdowns on just about all configurations including the “Without Lockscreen Ads” model and the 64GB options as well. It includes the tablet itself as well as an extra Bluetooth keyboard case and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal with your purchase. The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet has 3GB of RAM, the octa-core processor, a 1080p full HD display, as well as access to loads of apps including Zoom, Netflix, and much more alongside built-in Alexa support. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more right here. Additional details below.

Now, if you don’t need the extras the productivity bundle includes, you can score the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet for $150 shipped. Otherwise, and especially if this is going to be a family couch companion device (or something along those lines), consider the Fire HD 8 tablet at $90 shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 115,000 happy customers.

Just make sure you dive into our hands-on review of the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 for more details. Then head over to our 2021 breakdown of Amazon’s entire Fire HD tablet lineup to find out which one will suit your needs best.

And while we are talking Amazon gear, we also just spotted Anker’s smart Nebula Soundbar on sale to sit alongside the rest of our home theater offers and the ongoing Fire TV sale starting from $20 right here.

More on the Fire HD 10 productivity bundle:

Get more done with a Fire HD 10 tablet, Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case, and 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

Fast and responsive Fire HD 10 tablet – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Includes a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, featuring premium Office apps, 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more—for up to 5 compatible devices at the same time. Auto-renews yearly at applicable rate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!