RIDGID’s 14-gal. NXT shop vac is a woodworking must to clean up messes at $99

Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 14-gallon 6.0-peak HP NXT Shop Vacuum for $99 shipped. Down $40 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention and the lowest price that we’ve tracked. If you’re in the market for a new wet/dry shop vacuum, this is a great choice. I have a similar model in my woodshop and absolutely love it. It has plenty of room inside thanks to its 14 gallon capacity and you’ll also find a multitude of accessories here, including 7- and 10-foot hoses, extension wands, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

For something a bit smaller, check out the Craftsman 2.5-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum at $48.50 on Amazon. It’ll save over $50 from today’s lead deal and still helps you clean up plenty of messes. The only thing you’re losing out on is size and capacity here, but it still totes the Craftsman namesake so the quality is there.

After you’re ready to clean up shop messes, be sure to swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save. That’s where we post all of the DIY deals that we find, like SKIL’s 20V oscillating tool that has can change its blade in a snap and charge up to 25% in just five minutes at $99.

More on the RIDGID Shop Vac:

Part of the most powerful line of vacs RIDGID has ever made, the RIDGID 14 Gal. NXT wet dry vac is more powerful than ever with a 41% increase in performance. At 6.0 peak HP, this vac delivers the power required for tough cleanups. Its redesigned scroll technology gives this RIDGID NXT vac an increase in power, suction and lift. The 14 Gal. NXT vac includes the first ever 2-1/2 in. locking accessories that locks onto a wand or hose which means no downtime from attachments coming apart. The blower port adds versatility and allows you to use hose to blow leaves, grass clippings and more. This vac features our patented Qwik Lock Filter that makes installing or removing your filter quick, easy and secure.

