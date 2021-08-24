Save up to $100 on Sabrent’s 5,000MB/s internal M.2 NVMe SSDs, deals from $76.50

Store4Memory (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering some great deals on Sabrent SSDs including the 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $135.98 shipped. Originally $230, these days it fetches closer to $160 with today’s deal being a new 2021 low at Amazon. A great option for upgrading aging machines or building out your own, this drive has a NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 interface. With speeds reaching up to 5,000MB/s, it is great for upgrading boot times, loading apps, and more alongside the solid 5-year warranty it ships with. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers and you’ll find the other capacities marked down below as well. 

More Sabrent deals:

An even more affordable 1TB internal SSD goes to the Samsung 980 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive at $120 shipped. This one isn’t quite as speedy as today’s lead deals at up to 3,500MB/s, but it is a highly-rated option for a big name brand that’s worth consideration as a lower cost alternative. 

We are also still tracking some great deals on a series UGREEN SSD/HDD enclosures so you can repurpose your old drives at a major discount. The offers start from $11 and you can browse through everything right here

More on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe SSD:

  • NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
  • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.
  • All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs: A newly released Sabrent utility enables users to re-format the Rocket drive and choose the sector size of their liking, either 512-bytes or 4K bytes

