Skullcandy’s Sesh True Wireless Earbuds take 50% plunge to new $24.50 low, more from $15.50

-
AmazonHeadphonesSkullcandy
50% off From $15.50

Amazon is offering Skullcandy’s Sesh True Wireless Earbuds for $24.38 Prime shipped. Normally going for about $50, today’s deal slashes off a clean 50% and marks a new all-time low at $5.50 under our last mention. These compact buds pack up to 10-hours of playtime with a true wireless design that’s IP55 sweat-, dust-, and water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts. You’ll also find a charging case included, so you can take your tunes practically anywhere without worry of them dying mid-journey. Currently rated 4.1/5 stars from over 24,000 customers. See more below.

Don’t mind shopping off the beaten path a bit? These well-rated Falwedi wireless earbuds are only $15.39 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. They’re marked down from $29, so you’d be saving a massive 47% and marking the best price we’ve tracked. Touting up to 30-hours of total playtime with the included charging case, these wireless earbuds are also IPX7 waterproof and allow you to use each earbud individually, should the need arise. Over 2,400 customers have left them with an average of 4.3/5 stars.

Although, for serious music lovers, Skullcandy’s Indy ANC earbuds could be worth the investment at an all-time low of $80. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll fine IP55 waterproofing and 32-hour battery life on these true wireless earbuds, all for $50 off. But if you’d rather stick with something more affordable, our headphones guide is teeming with deals, and new options for all budgets get added all the time.

More on Skullcandy’s Sesh true wireless earbuds:

Enjoy audio freedom with the Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earphones from Skullcandy. Removing cables complete, the Sesh earbuds wirelessly transmit your favorite audio from any Bluetooth-compatible device. They even have a built-in mic for hands-free calls when paired with a compatible smartphone. You can manage your calls, change tracks, adjust the volume, and even access your device’s digital assistant via built-in controls. The Sesh in-ear earbuds give you up to 3 hours of playback on a full charge, but you can recharge them on the go with the included charging case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Skullcandy

About the Author

Anker’s Eufy 2K Video Doorbell plunges to new 202...
Learn to solder with these handy wood and iron kits sta...
Walker’s #1 best-selling ‘Razor Slim’...
Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set returns to ...
Pocket the CRKT Squid Folding Knife for under $16 Prime...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with this #1 best-selling ring ...
Travel-sized Purell hand sanitizer, cleaners, wipes, an...
LEGO’s Art Mosaics are down to new Amazon lows: I...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds take $50 plunge to new all-time low of $80

$80 Learn More
50%+ off

Feed the family with Bella’s 5.4-quart touchscreen air fryer for just $40 (Over 50% off)

$40 Learn More
Save now

Get a dog breed DNA testing kit and eight training courses for just $60 (Reg. $1,239)

$60 Learn More
New lows

DJI’s Mavic Air 2 plumets to new all-time lows from $570 (Refurb, Orig. up to $988)

From $570 Learn More
38% off

Anker’s Eufy 2K Video Doorbell plunges to new 2021 low of $100, more (Up to 38% off)

From $77 Learn More
$40 off

RIDGID’s 14-gal. NXT shop vac is a woodworking must to clean up messes at $99

$99 Learn More
61% off

Learn to solder with these handy wood and iron kits starting at just $10 (Up to 61% off)

From $10 Learn More
Up to $400 off

Take your gaming to the next level with RTX 3070 Ti + RTX 3080 Ti desktops up to $400 off

From $2,000 Learn More