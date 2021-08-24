Skullcandy’s Sesh True Wireless Earbuds take 50% plunge to new $24.50 low, more from $15.50

Amazon is offering Skullcandy’s Sesh True Wireless Earbuds for $24.38 Prime shipped. Normally going for about $50, today’s deal slashes off a clean 50% and marks a new all-time low at $5.50 under our last mention. These compact buds pack up to 10-hours of playtime with a true wireless design that’s IP55 sweat-, dust-, and water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts. You’ll also find a charging case included, so you can take your tunes practically anywhere without worry of them dying mid-journey. Currently rated 4.1/5 stars from over 24,000 customers. See more below.

Don’t mind shopping off the beaten path a bit? These well-rated Falwedi wireless earbuds are only $15.39 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. They’re marked down from $29, so you’d be saving a massive 47% and marking the best price we’ve tracked. Touting up to 30-hours of total playtime with the included charging case, these wireless earbuds are also IPX7 waterproof and allow you to use each earbud individually, should the need arise. Over 2,400 customers have left them with an average of 4.3/5 stars.

Although, for serious music lovers, Skullcandy’s Indy ANC earbuds could be worth the investment at an all-time low of $80. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll fine IP55 waterproofing and 32-hour battery life on these true wireless earbuds, all for $50 off. But if you’d rather stick with something more affordable, our headphones guide is teeming with deals, and new options for all budgets get added all the time.

Enjoy audio freedom with the Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earphones from Skullcandy. Removing cables complete, the Sesh earbuds wirelessly transmit your favorite audio from any Bluetooth-compatible device. They even have a built-in mic for hands-free calls when paired with a compatible smartphone. You can manage your calls, change tracks, adjust the volume, and even access your device’s digital assistant via built-in controls. The Sesh in-ear earbuds give you up to 3 hours of playback on a full charge, but you can recharge them on the go with the included charging case.

