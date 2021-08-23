Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds take $50 plunge to new all-time low of $80

Amazon is currently offering Skullcandy’s Indy ANC Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. That’s a solid $50 off what they normally sell for, marking a new all-time low. These compact earbuds combine active noise cancellation with Skullcandy’s personalized sound feature to ensure there’s nothing standing between you and your music. They’re perfect for joggers and workouts with IP55 waterproofing, and you’ll get plenty of mileage out of them too with up to 32-hours of battery life. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers, but you can dive into our launch coverage to take a closer look. See more below.

Though if you don’t mind shopping outside of big brand names, these popular TOZO earbuds boast active noise cancellation, IPX6 waterproofing, and a steady Bluetooth 5.2 connection all for $40 after you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find hybrid ANC on these buds, which employs a dual microphone array to reduce sound outside and in-ear. Other notable features include 32-hour total battery life and optical sensors which work to pause your music after you pop your earbuds out. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 5,400 customers.

Head over to our headphones guide for more options. Right now, you can pick up something even more budget-friendly and keep the ANC with Monoprice’s SonicSolace headphones down to $23. Since their full-sized cans, you won’t get the same battery leverage as you would with either of the above options, but when you throw in cozy leather ear cups and boosted 40mm drivers, they’re definitely worth a look at least.

Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds feature:

Active noise canceling

Personal sound

True wireless

Rapid charge

19 hours battery time

IP55 water and dust-resistant

Ambient mode

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!