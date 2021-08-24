Travel-sized Purell hand sanitizer, cleaners, wipes, and more on sale from $12 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a range of Purell hand sanitizer products for back to school and more starting from $12. One standout is the 120-count of Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes for $12.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the list page and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Originally $20, and regularly closer to $15.50 or more, this is at least 20% and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at six individual packages with 20 wipes each that are great for your hands and just about anything else. The alcohol-free wipes with a “clean refreshing scent” are a perfect option to throw in your bag while out and about and carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More Purell deals below. 

More Purell Amazon deals:

Now you can score individual containers for much less, like this under $8 Prime shipped pump bottle. But the overall value isn’t nearly as good on a per-ounce basis as the bundle offers above. 

More on the Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes:

  • Help your family and those you care for kill germs on their hands with Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes. Using Purell wipes is a convenient and gentle way to kill germs
  • Alcohol-Free formula is proven to kill 99.99 percent of most common germs that may cause illness, without damaging skin
  • Perfect for frequent use. Purell wipes are formulated to be gentle on skin containing no harsh chemicals. Free of harsh preservatives, and does not contain dye, triclosan, parabens or phthalates

