Travel-sized Purell hand sanitizer, cleaners, wipes, and more on sale from $12 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a range of Purell hand sanitizer products for back to school and more starting from $12. One standout is the 120-count of Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes for $12.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the list page and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Originally $20, and regularly closer to $15.50 or more, this is at least 20% and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at six individual packages with 20 wipes each that are great for your hands and just about anything else. The alcohol-free wipes with a “clean refreshing scent” are a perfect option to throw in your bag while out and about and carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More Purell deals below.

More Purell Amazon deals:

Now you can score individual containers for much less, like this under $8 Prime shipped pump bottle. But the overall value isn’t nearly as good on a per-ounce basis as the bundle offers above.

Plus you’ll find loads more last minute back to school deals right here including the Razer sale with plenty of notable gaming keyboards, mice, chairs, and more from $40 and a near-endless collection of fashion and apparel deals from just about all the biggest brands out there as well.

More on the Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes:

Help your family and those you care for kill germs on their hands with Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes. Using Purell wipes is a convenient and gentle way to kill germs

Alcohol-Free formula is proven to kill 99.99 percent of most common germs that may cause illness, without damaging skin

Perfect for frequent use. Purell wipes are formulated to be gentle on skin containing no harsh chemicals. Free of harsh preservatives, and does not contain dye, triclosan, parabens or phthalates

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!