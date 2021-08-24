Skip the power of M1 with Apple’s prev-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro at $379 off (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple devices ranging from iPads to iMacs and more in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $569.99. Down from $949, today’s offer is the best of the year with $379 in savings and well below the price on either of the more recent iterations.

Even with the new M1 models now available, and also on sale right now, going with one of the previous-generational iPad Pros nets you many of the same features in a more affordable package. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display arrives with Promotion as well as USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and all of the new functionality in iPadOS15. This one is powered by the Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, which is more than capable of handling web browsing, paper writing, and a whole littany of other tasks. Includes a 30-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

But if you’re rocking a 12.9-inch iPad Pro of any release year, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a new all-time low on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. Following a pretty notable $95 price drop, you can outfit your iPad with an elevated typing experience at $104.

Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • Originally released October 2018
  • Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
  • 11-inch Liquid Retina display
  • 12-megapixel iSight camera
  • FaceTime HD camera
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture
  • Embedded M12 coprocessor
  • 10-hour battery life
  • Multi-Touch screen

