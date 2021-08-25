DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal magnetically locks your iPhone into place at $129

Amazon now offers the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal for $129 shipped. While you’d typically pay $149, today’s discount marks only the third notable price cut to date while matching our previous mention for the second-best offer of all time. Delivering all of the stabilization chops that the brand’s lineup of gimbals are known for, DJI OM 4 takes more of a smartphone approach to help make shaky videos shot on an iPhone or Android handset a thing of the past. A redesigned magnetic phone mount takes center stage for locking your gear into place and there’s also some other notable features built-in to take your videography to the next level, like DynamicZoom and ActiveTrack 3.0. As a #1 best-seller, over 6,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. We also walked away with much of the same impression in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the latest and greatest can still save on the previous-generation DJI Osmo Mobile 3, which is currently on sale starting at $79. While you’re looking at much of the same features here thanks to a similar stabilization mechanism, you are notably missing out on the magnetic mounting system found above. But for those who can live without it, these ongoing discounts are hard to beat.

Then consider upgrading your aerial photography by checking out the discount we spotted last night on DJI’s Mavic Air 2. This compact quadcopter has now received a certified refurbished discount starting at $570 from its $799 price tag.

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal features:

Designed to improve on the already impressive Osmo Mobile 3, the DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal packs in a stronger motor and more torque than its predecessor, with an even more compact frame that’s easier to balance and fold down. Thanks to its magnetic smartphone mount, attaching your smartphone is easier than ever as well. The gimbal is controllable with the DJI Mimo app (available for iOS or Android devices), supports Bluetooth 5.0, and features a number of different modes to help simplify whatever you’re trying to capture, such as Sport and Inception modes.

